San Diego approves $150K in settlements

San Diego approves $150K in settlements

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

City Attorney Mara Elliott in Balboa Park. The San Diego City Council approved $150,000 in settlements on Tuesday with a woman injured by bulging sidewalk in Bankers Hill and a woman whose San Carlos house was flooded last winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) 4 hr Ssg 349
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Capone 173
Where is she Mon Emm 1
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) Jan 6 Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at January 10 at 12:50PM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC