San Diegans Gather to Protest Trump's Inauguration
About 100 people gathered in the rain at San Diego City College to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday. From City College, protesters planned to then march to the Federal Building in downtown San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|7 hr
|Service techIII
|152
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|19 hr
|Retail Boi
|130
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Wed
|hey
|3
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|Jan 18
|Capine
|7
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 18
|Ron
|182
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 16
|spytheweb
|2
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Jan 15
|lowcanugo
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC