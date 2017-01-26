Sabr Day in San Diego

Sabr Day in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Gaslamp Ball

Gaslamp Ballers, the San Diego-Ted Williams SABR chapter will be having "SABR Day" this Saturday at 10am at San Diego Central Library . The guest speakers will be Carlos Bauer and Tom Larwin will talk about the Cubs winning the World Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gaslamp Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 3 hr MexicansRThieves 41
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Thu Rick from Seattle 121
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Wed Praying 6
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Jan 25 YIM 10
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) Jan 24 Patty 131
" I'm a nasty woman " Jan 22 TAAM 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,561 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC