Road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition in Mira Mesa
A woman who allegedly chased another car with her car on Mira Mesa Boulevard in San Diego Monday night lost control and crashed into a pine tree, suffering injuries from which she is not expected to survive, authorities said. It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Aderman Avenue, said San Diego police Sgt.
