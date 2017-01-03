Road rage incident leaves woman in cr...

Road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition in Mira Mesa

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A woman who allegedly chased another car with her car on Mira Mesa Boulevard in San Diego Monday night lost control and crashed into a pine tree, suffering injuries from which she is not expected to survive, authorities said. It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Aderman Avenue, said San Diego police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) 7 hr Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) 7 hr Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) 7 hr Capone 489
History in ElCajon 7 hr Capone 9
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Kelly 165
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo Dec 31 lucy1258 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC