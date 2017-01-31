'Resist Trump Tuesdays' show up in downtown San Diego
Around 60 protesters for "Resist Trump Tuesdays" outside the building, which houses the San Diego office of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. Around 60 protesters for "Resist Trump Tuesdays" outside the building, which houses the San Diego office of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|Capone
|44
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Mon
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Mon
|NathanN2
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Mon
|Capone
|2
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Jan 28
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC