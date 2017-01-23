Residents Without Water After Main Breaks on Columbia St.
A water main broke at about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in downtown San Diego leaving residents without water service, confirmed city officials. Crews are working on repairs after a 12-inch diameter, concrete water main broke on the 1000 block of Columbia Street, in front of the Westin Hotel, Kuma Cafe and parking structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
