Protesters take control of Mexican bo...

Protesters take control of Mexican border crossing with U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Star-Progress

Protesters took control of vehicle lanes at one of the busiest crossings on the U.S. border Sunday to oppose Mexican gasoline price hikes, waving through motorists into Mexico after Mexican authorities abandoned their posts. Motorists headed to Mexico zipped by about 50 demonstrators at the Otay Mesa port of entry connecting San Diego and Tijuana, many of them honking to show support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... 1 hr Retribution 8
" I'm a nasty woman " Sun TAAM 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
In-home caregivers in San Diego? Jan 21 FreakingOut 1
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) Jan 20 Retail Boi 130
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Jan 18 hey 3
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 23 at 5:48PM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC