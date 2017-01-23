Protesters take control of Mexican border crossing with U.S.
Protesters took control of vehicle lanes at one of the busiest crossings on the U.S. border Sunday to oppose Mexican gasoline price hikes, waving through motorists into Mexico after Mexican authorities abandoned their posts. Motorists headed to Mexico zipped by about 50 demonstrators at the Otay Mesa port of entry connecting San Diego and Tijuana, many of them honking to show support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|8
|" I'm a nasty woman "
|Sun
|TAAM
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Jan 21
|FreakingOut
|1
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|Jan 20
|Retail Boi
|130
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Jan 18
|hey
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC