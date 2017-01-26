Protesters hoist 'RESIST' banner from crane near White House
The morning after President Donald Trump issued orders to delay environmental rules and restart pipeline projects, seven Greenpeace protesters climbed a 270-foot tall construction crane blocks from the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, "RESIST." The banner encouraging opposition to Trump's agenda was clearly visible from the grounds of the White House for several hours on Wednesday, and from some angles it appeared to hover over the building.
