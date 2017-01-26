Pot investors and entrepreneurs come together in Balboa Park
Hundreds gathered at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park Wednesday night to celebrate the completion of San Diego's first cannabis-focused business accelerator program. "We're taking entrepreneurs just starting a company and teaching them how to build infrastructure - making sure they've got all the non-sexy business components in place, like legal and accounting," explained Eric Gomez, CEO of Canopy San Diego , an investor group providing seed funding to "legal cannabis-ancillary" businesses.
