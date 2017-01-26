Pot investors and entrepreneurs come ...

Pot investors and entrepreneurs come together in Balboa Park

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Hundreds gathered at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park Wednesday night to celebrate the completion of San Diego's first cannabis-focused business accelerator program. "We're taking entrepreneurs just starting a company and teaching them how to build infrastructure - making sure they've got all the non-sexy business components in place, like legal and accounting," explained Eric Gomez, CEO of Canopy San Diego , an investor group providing seed funding to "legal cannabis-ancillary" businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego 1 hr Local 1
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 9 hr MexicansRThieves 41
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Thu Rick from Seattle 121
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Wed Praying 6
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Jan 25 YIM 10
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) Jan 24 Patty 131
" I'm a nasty woman " Jan 22 TAAM 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC