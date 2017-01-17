Police Search for Point Loma Heights ...

Police Search for Point Loma Heights Bank Robbery Suspect

27 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

San Diego police are searching for a suspect who robbed a US Bank in Point Loma Heights at gunpoint Sunday afternoon. The man, in his 30s, walked up to the teller, displayed a gun and received an undisclosed amount of money.

San Diego, CA

