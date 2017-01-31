Plenty of Offense, Lights-Out Pitching as No. 24 UC San Diego Impresses in Exhibition Finale
No. 24 UC San Diego blanked visiting Biola in its exhibition finale, 11-0, Tuesday night at Triton Ballpark. Eight pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout.
