Parade to honor King draws thousands ...

Parade to honor King draws thousands along San Diego harbor

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

One of many groups that took part in San Diego's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Parade along Harbor Drive on Sunday. One of many groups that took part in San Diego's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Parade along Harbor Drive on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri... 11 hr teri copley 28
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... 13 hr Lt Mr Mann 1
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... 14 hr lowcanugo 3
Spanos to sell Chargers 14 hr sell 2
Looking for black in SD 19 hr BlackGrimmy 2
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC