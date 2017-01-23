Otay Mesa airport overhaul to address...

Otay Mesa airport overhaul to address climate change, protect burrowing owls

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Burrowing owls are at risk of disappearing from the San Diego region in large part due to impact from human development. Burrowing owls are at risk of disappearing from the San Diego region in large part due to impact from human development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... 4 hr spytheweb 9
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) 6 hr Patty 131
" I'm a nasty woman " Jan 22 TAAM 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
In-home caregivers in San Diego? Jan 21 FreakingOut 1
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15) Jan 18 Capine 7
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC