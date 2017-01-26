On the agenda, Jan. 29
The Carlsbad Housing and Planning commissions have set two public meetings to discuss updates to the city's "housing element," a state-required plan to ensure the city can meet future housing needs, including for low-income and special-needs residents. The housing element is part of the General Plan, the city's blueprint for land use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|7 hr
|Karma
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Sat
|El Sereno Sam
|42
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Sat
|25or6to4
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Sat
|un agenda 21
|52
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 26
|Rick from Seattle
|121
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC