NYE manslaughter trial starts

A Chula Vista man went on trial Monday for the 2010 death of a 9-year-old girl who was killed in traffic while the man was allegedly driving under the influence of "huffing" an inhaled substance found in computer keyboard cleaner. A jury was sworn in Tuesday to hear the vehicular manslaughter trial of Romeo Balbin Dumlao, 41, in the death of Ashley Heffington, who was critically injured Dec. 31, 2009, and later died in a hospital.

