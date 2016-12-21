Not enough room in new $555 million courthouse to store evidence in criminal cases

It's a problem anyone who has endured a big move knows: Where do you put all of your stuff? And it's an issue the San Diego Superior Court is facing on a grand scale when it moves from its current downtown location on West Broadway to its new digs. When it opens in early 2017, the new building - a $555 million, 22-story glittering tower on Union and C streets - will have about half the storage space for criminal trial exhibits that it has now in the old building.

