North Park pushing commercial propert...

North Park pushing commercial property tax to spruce up community

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

North Park civic leaders are knocking on doors of commercial property owners to promote a local tax increase to pay for stepped up maintenance in the community known for all things indie and ironic. If approved, the North Park Property and Business Improvement District would generate $314,537 annually - for five years - with taxes from 493 parcels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 14 hr Capone 173
Where is she 16 hr Emm 1
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) Jan 6 Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC