North Park Main Break: Warning residents with damaged property
Residents whose property was damaged Thursday after a 50-year-old water main ruptured in a North Park neighborhood, flooding homes, were warned about dishonest contractors who may be out to take advantage of them. Arian Collins with the City of San Diego said the city is responsible for any damage caused by a city water system.
