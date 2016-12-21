North Park House Fire Spreads to 2nd ...

North Park House Fire Spreads to 2nd Home

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

One man was hospitalized and a family pet killed when fire destroyed a North Park home and spread to another early Monday. Neighbors saw flames and explosions coming from a home on Polk Avenue near Ohio Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. One witnessed described fire and smoke coming from every window of the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Sun Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo Sat lucy1258 1
Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc. Sat diego 2
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Sat WICKET OG 43
Gay teens (May '13) Sat David_hater 49
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hellary Cliton 162
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Fri Calle molli 488
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC