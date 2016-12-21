North Park House Fire Spreads to 2nd Home
One man was hospitalized and a family pet killed when fire destroyed a North Park home and spread to another early Monday. Neighbors saw flames and explosions coming from a home on Polk Avenue near Ohio Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. One witnessed described fire and smoke coming from every window of the house.
Read more at NBC San Diego.
