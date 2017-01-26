North Park hammer attack victim recovering, community shows support
Members of the North Park community are pulling together to raise money for a mechanic brutally beaten with a hammer. Henry Rader, 52, remains in the intensive care unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital after the brutal attack, but on Tuesday he was finally able to sit up and partially open one eye.
