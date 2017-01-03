'No Remorse': Judge's Strong Message for Sex Assault Convict
A San Diego judge sentencing a man convicted of violently sexually assaulting a woman on a La Jolla sidewalk had a strong message for the 25-year-old man. Marco Antonio Villasenor, of Oxnard, Calif., convicted of following a woman down a La Jolla street, throwing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her, was sentenced to eight years for the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Capone
|173
|Where is she
|3 hr
|Emm
|1
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Jan 6
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC