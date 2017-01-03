'No Remorse': Judge's Strong Message ...

'No Remorse': Judge's Strong Message for Sex Assault Convict

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A San Diego judge sentencing a man convicted of violently sexually assaulting a woman on a La Jolla sidewalk had a strong message for the 25-year-old man. Marco Antonio Villasenor, of Oxnard, Calif., convicted of following a woman down a La Jolla street, throwing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her, was sentenced to eight years for the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Capone 173
Where is she 3 hr Emm 1
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) Jan 6 Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,894

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC