New storm closes Sea World, causes power outages in San Diego County

A powerful Pacific storm blew ashore before dawn Friday in San Diego, bringing heavy rains that convinced SeaWorld not to open for the day, and causing hazardous driving from Oceanside to Imperial Beach . The National Weather Service says the system will pound the county all day, first with rain, then with winds that could gust to 50 mph in and around downtown San Diego, as well as other parts of the county.

