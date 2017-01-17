New Game: Microsoft Golf Multimedia E...

New Game: Microsoft Golf Multimedia Edition

This is an enhanced version of the original Microsoft Golf that takes advantage of the CD-ROM format. It adds video tutorials, video previews of each hole, and video tips supplied by both male and female actors.

