Navy Seaman Falls 20 Feet Into Ship i...

Navy Seaman Falls 20 Feet Into Ship in San Diego

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Photos of the SDFD's rescue of the Navy seaman who fell 20 feet into the hold of a ship in San Diego on Jan. 5, 2017. Firefighters performed a challenging rescue Thursday when a young U.S. Navy seaman fell 20 feet down into the hold of a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

San Diego, CA

