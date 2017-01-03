Navy Seaman Falls 20 Feet Into Ship in San Diego
Photos of the SDFD's rescue of the Navy seaman who fell 20 feet into the hold of a ship in San Diego on Jan. 5, 2017. Firefighters performed a challenging rescue Thursday when a young U.S. Navy seaman fell 20 feet down into the hold of a ship at Naval Base San Diego.
