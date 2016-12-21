Nathan Fletcher

Roughly 100 people rallied in Old Poway Park late Saturday morning to urge the City Council to reconsider its decision to deny Habitat for Humanity's 22-unit veterans housing project. "We come here to attempt to undo what I believe was an injustice that has befallen our veterans, who after giving so much to this country have been denied the simple right to buy a home in a proposed low-to-moderate income housing project right here around the bend, right beside that hill," said Poway Deputy Mayor Jim Cunningham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.