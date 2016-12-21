Nathan Fletcher
Roughly 100 people rallied in Old Poway Park late Saturday morning to urge the City Council to reconsider its decision to deny Habitat for Humanity's 22-unit veterans housing project. "We come here to attempt to undo what I believe was an injustice that has befallen our veterans, who after giving so much to this country have been denied the simple right to buy a home in a proposed low-to-moderate income housing project right here around the bend, right beside that hill," said Poway Deputy Mayor Jim Cunningham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Sun
|Curious
|8
|Review: online-versandapo
|Sat
|lucy1258
|1
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|Sat
|diego
|2
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Sat
|WICKET OG
|43
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Sat
|David_hater
|49
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hellary Cliton
|162
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Calle molli
|488
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC