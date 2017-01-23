Mysterious 'Boom' in San Diego Causes Stir on Social Media
An NBC 7 viewer told us, around 3:18 p.m., she heard two loud booms that shook the windows in her home in Santee. There were multiple posts on social media of people reporting their homes rattled from the boom.
