More density coming to San Diego's ur...

More density coming to San Diego's urban core

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

New development blueprints for the neighborhoods surrounding Balboa Park call for dense housing and commercial projects along transportation corridors, but limited changes elsewhere to preserve community character. Each of the blueprints, which San Diego officials call community plans, also includes enhanced bicycle routes, wider sidewalks for pedestrians and other upgrades to make city streets less dominated by automobiles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens (May '13) 3 min Dee 52
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... 20 hr james gang 19 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
Where is she Jan 9 Emm 1
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC