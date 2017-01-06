More density coming to San Diego's urban core
New development blueprints for the neighborhoods surrounding Balboa Park call for dense housing and commercial projects along transportation corridors, but limited changes elsewhere to preserve community character. Each of the blueprints, which San Diego officials call community plans, also includes enhanced bicycle routes, wider sidewalks for pedestrians and other upgrades to make city streets less dominated by automobiles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teens (May '13)
|3 min
|Dee
|52
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|20 hr
|james gang 19
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
|Where is she
|Jan 9
|Emm
|1
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC