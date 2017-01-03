Mar Vista High tutor sentenced to 180...

Mar Vista High tutor sentenced to 180 days for having sex with underage student

A tutor at Mar Vista High School was sentenced Tuesday to 180 days in jail for having sex with an underage student. Superior Court Judge Garry Haehnle said, however, that 21-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez could be released Jan. 17 to the County Parole and Alternative Custody Unit, which offers programs designed to socially reintegrate offenders through continued treatment and other programs with proactive supervision.

