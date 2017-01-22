Man who struck North Park mechanic to be arraigned Friday
A man accused of attacking an employee at a North Park auto repair shop with a hammer, leaving the victim seriously injured, is now scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Louis Richard Cedarholm, 29, was arrested Tuesday in the 3800 block of Mississippi Street, near Jack's Muffler Service, where the attack took place Sunday night.
