Man surrenders after tense Logan Heights standoff
Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Ocean View Boulevard to investigate a domestic violence report. One of the people inside the house refused to come out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Friend
|163
|History in ElCajon
|6 hr
|Dreamer
|8
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Sun
|Curious
|8
|Review: online-versandapo
|Sat
|lucy1258
|1
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|Dec 31
|diego
|2
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Dec 31
|WICKET OG
|43
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Dec 31
|David_hater
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC