Man surrenders after tense Logan Heig...

Man surrenders after tense Logan Heights standoff

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Ocean View Boulevard to investigate a domestic violence report. One of the people inside the house refused to come out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 hr Friend 163
History in ElCajon 6 hr Dreamer 8
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Sun Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo Sat lucy1258 1
Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc. Dec 31 diego 2
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Dec 31 WICKET OG 43
Gay teens (May '13) Dec 31 David_hater 49
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,532

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC