Man dies after being hit by car in Talmadge area
A 26-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The accident happened at 9:22 p.m. at Aldine Drive and Fairmont Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Sun
|Curious
|8
|Review: online-versandapo
|Sat
|lucy1258
|1
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|Sat
|diego
|2
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Sat
|WICKET OG
|43
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Sat
|David_hater
|49
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hellary Cliton
|162
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Calle molli
|488
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC