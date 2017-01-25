Man charged in hammer attack pleads not guilty
The man accused of attacking a stranger with a hammer inside a North Park auto repair shop, leaving the victim seriously injured, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to premeditated attempted murder and other charges. Louis Richard Cedarholm, 29, was ordered held on $2 million bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|13 hr
|YIM
|10
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|Tue
|Patty
|131
|" I'm a nasty woman "
|Jan 22
|TAAM
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Jan 21
|FreakingOut
|1
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|Jan 18
|Capine
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC