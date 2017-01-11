Man charged in Christmas Eve triple h...

Man charged in Christmas Eve triple homicide pleads guilty to murder

Carlo Mercado appears at his arraignment in San Diego Superior Court on June 25, 2014. More than three years after two young people were fatally shot outside a Mission Valley mall on Christmas Eve, and a third victim was found later in the trunk of a car in Riverside, the man charged in those killings has pleaded guilty to all three murders.

