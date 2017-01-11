Man arrested on suspicion of groping child in San Marcos

A 41-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl at a San Marcos laundromat on Jan. 5 and of carrying out two similar assaults at the same business last summer. The most recent victim was able to take a picture of her alleged attacker's license plate as he fled the laundromat on South Rancho Santa Fe Road near Descanso Avenue following the attack Thursday, sheriff's Sgt.

