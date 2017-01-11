Man arrested on suspicion of groping child in San Marcos
A 41-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl at a San Marcos laundromat on Jan. 5 and of carrying out two similar assaults at the same business last summer. The most recent victim was able to take a picture of her alleged attacker's license plate as he fled the laundromat on South Rancho Santa Fe Road near Descanso Avenue following the attack Thursday, sheriff's Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Tue
|Ssg
|349
|Where is she
|Jan 9
|Emm
|1
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Jan 6
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC