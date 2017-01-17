Man accused in robbery series pleads not guilty
A man accused of robbing two gas stations at gunpoint and trying to rob a third in various San Diego neighborhoods over a 90-minute time span pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges. Hector Godinez, 32, was ordered held on $250,000 bail.
