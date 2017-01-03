Man, 26, Dies in City Heights Stabbing

Man, 26, Dies in City Heights Stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A San Diego man died Saturday after being stabbed in the chest and left to bleed on the streets of City Heights, police confirmed. San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... 7 hr KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) 23 hr Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Fri Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Rudy 110
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Ron 171
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Thu Tom 120
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,131

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC