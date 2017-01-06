Mailing marijuana is a popular way to distribute the drug a " but illegal

To the untrained eye, the 3-pound, 3-ounce parcel that arrived at the U.S. Postal Service 's massive processing center in San Diego's Midway District looked like any of the hundreds of others that pass through on any given day. But to postal inspectors there was something about the package - addressed from Rochester, N.Y., to a home in Allied Gardens - that warranted a closer look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.