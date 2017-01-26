Lex van Overmeire appointed as a member of Van Lanschot's Supervisory Board
Van Lanschot is the oldest independent bank in the Netherlands with a history dating back to 1737. Van Lanschot, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen & Co brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients.
