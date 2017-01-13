La Mesa Palms bought for $19M

La Mesa Palms bought for $19M

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The 80-unit La Mesa Palms apartment complex was purchased for $18.97 million last week by the Vista Investment Group. It was the first acquisition by the Los Angeles-based firm in the San Diego County market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... 2 hr spytheweb 2
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... 18 hr lowcanugo 3
Spanos to sell Chargers 19 hr sell 2
Looking for black in SD 23 hr BlackGrimmy 2
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC