Komen San Diego CEO to retire at end of year
The president and CEO of the breast cancer nonprofit Komen San Diego announced today that she'll retire at the end of this year. A survivor of the disease, Laura Farmer Sherman began volunteering for Komen 13 years ago, became a paid employee in 2007 and was named to her leadership role two years later.
