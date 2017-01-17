Kensington controversy
The January 12 article, " Kensington: The Only Real Neighborhood in San Diego " is an outstanding example - dynamic, well-researched, as well as effective writing style - of San Diego. It's positive, and we're grateful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Capine
|7
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 16
|spytheweb
|2
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Jan 15
|lowcanugo
|3
|Spanos to sell Chargers
|Jan 15
|sell
|2
|Looking for black in SD
|Jan 15
|BlackGrimmy
|2
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC