Kaaboo Taps Weezer for 2017 Festival
Say it ain't so: Weezer are coming to 2017 Kaaboo Del Mar. In the first lineup announcement for the annual festival's third installment, organizers have named the beloved alt-rock group -- famous for hits like "Buddy Holly," "Beverly Hills," "Hash Pipe" and "Undone: The Sweater Song" -- as part of the lineup. Kaaboo, which takes place at the Del Mar Racetrack & Fairgrounds on Sept.
