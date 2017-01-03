Juvenile Struck by Car Near Bay Terraces Schools
A person was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday near two schools in the Bay Terraces/Paradise Hills area of San Diego. The victim, identified by police as a juvenile, was rushed to Rady Children's Hospital.
