Juvenile Struck by Car Near Bay Terra...

Juvenile Struck by Car Near Bay Terraces Schools

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A person was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday near two schools in the Bay Terraces/Paradise Hills area of San Diego. The victim, identified by police as a juvenile, was rushed to Rady Children's Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
History in ElCajon 5 hr NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) 20 hr Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) 21 hr Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) 21 hr Capone 489
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 21 hr Kelly 165
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo Dec 31 lucy1258 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC