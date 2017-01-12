Jack Hanna hosts a 'Wild Weekend' at SeaWorld San Diego
Jack Hanna will be in the Mission Bay Theater Jan. 14-15 for his always engaging live shows where he will share stories from his riveting career as well as his efforts to preserve the creatures and habitats he loves. Jack Hanna Weekend will feature four shows daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be opportunities to meet Jack Hanna and chances to encounter some amazing animals during the weekend event.
