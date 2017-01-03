Inclement shelters open in downtown S...

Inclement shelters open in downtown San Diego

20 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program was activated by city officials Monday, in an effort to provide a warm bed for hundreds of homeless people in downtown San Diego. Shelter nights are provided when temperatures drop to 50 degrees or below or when there is a 40 percent chance of rain.

