In the wings: 'Blue Door' at Moxie Theatre
Moxie's latest show is a bit of a departure for the women-centered theater: Tanya Barfield's "Blue Door" has no women in its cast. Artistic chief Delicia Turner Sonnenberg directs Vimel Sephus and Cortez L. Johnson in the 2006 play about a man grappling with race, identity and ghosts from the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|13 hr
|Karma
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Sat
|El Sereno Sam
|42
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Sat
|25or6to4
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Sat
|un agenda 21
|52
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 26
|Rick from Seattle
|121
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC