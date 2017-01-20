In the wings: 'Blue Door' at Moxie Theatre

Moxie's latest show is a bit of a departure for the women-centered theater: Tanya Barfield's "Blue Door" has no women in its cast. Artistic chief Delicia Turner Sonnenberg directs Vimel Sephus and Cortez L. Johnson in the 2006 play about a man grappling with race, identity and ghosts from the past.

