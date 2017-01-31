If Raiders crap out in Vegas, is San Diego their next best bet?

With all signs pointing to the Raiders rolling snake eyes in their quest to relocate to Las Vegas, the question now becomes where do the Silver and Black go from here? In a tasty slice of irony, could the city the Chargers just fled to move to Los Angeles now open up to the Raiders? If you think the "San Diego Raiders" is out of left field, you haven't been paying attention. With the Raiders having lost all faith anything can work out in Oakland, their backup plan to Las Vegas always centered on Southern California and tied into whatever decision the Chargers made on their long-term future.

