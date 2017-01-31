If Raiders crap out in Vegas, is San ...

If Raiders crap out in Vegas, is San Diego their next best bet?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

With all signs pointing to the Raiders rolling snake eyes in their quest to relocate to Las Vegas, the question now becomes where do the Silver and Black go from here? In a tasty slice of irony, could the city the Chargers just fled to move to Los Angeles now open up to the Raiders? If you think the "San Diego Raiders" is out of left field, you haven't been paying attention. With the Raiders having lost all faith anything can work out in Oakland, their backup plan to Las Vegas always centered on Southern California and tied into whatever decision the Chargers made on their long-term future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12) 2 hr 619ride 117
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 9 hr Capone 44
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Mon IPC 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Mon NathanN2 1
Makayla Ramsey Mon Capone 2
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Jan 28 25or6to4 1
MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego Jan 28 Local 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC