Husband of murdered woman has alarming history

The body of 49-year-old Melissa Whitby was found Saturday on a back-country pathway in Jamul. Her husband reported her missing on Dec. 31. Winnie Perry Whitby told CBS 8 News off camera that he is cooperating with police and that the last time he saw his wife alive was on Dec. 29. He said he not interested in speaking publicly because he's been through this "circus" before.

