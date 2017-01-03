Husband of murdered woman has alarmin...

Husband of murdered woman has alarming history

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The body of 49-year-old Melissa Whitby was found Saturday on a back-country pathway in Jamul. Her husband reported her missing on Dec. 31. Winnie Perry Whitby told CBS 8 News off camera that he is cooperating with police and that the last time he saw his wife alive was on Dec. 29. He said he not interested in speaking publicly because he's been through this "circus" before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 14 hr Callme TRUMP 174
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) 21 hr Ssg 349
Where is she Mon Emm 1
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) Jan 6 Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at January 11 at 4:06AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,450 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,705

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC