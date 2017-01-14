Hundreds rally in Balboa Park against human trafficking
Hundreds gathered at Balboa Park for a rally and march against the problem of human trafficking. Hundreds of people gathered at Balboa Park Saturday for the Junior League of San Diego's fourth annual rally and march calling attention to human trafficking - a problem that speakers said is all around us.
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|23 hr
|lowcanugo
|3
|Spanos to sell Chargers
|Sun
|sell
|2
|Looking for black in SD
|Sun
|BlackGrimmy
|2
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|8
