Hundreds march downtown to protest President Trump
Hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, dozens of protesters voiced their opposition to the new administration in downtown San Diego.
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|3 hr
|FreakingOut
|1
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|Service techIII
|152
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|23 hr
|Retail Boi
|130
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Wed
|hey
|3
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|Jan 18
|Capine
|7
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 18
|Ron
|182
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 16
|spytheweb
|2
